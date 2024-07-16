Breaking News July 16 LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Doda; 5 Killed In Accident On Mumbai Exp Highway

Encounter At Doda's Dessa | Representative

Breaking News July 16 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news blog, where we bring you real-time updates of issues from across the world. From national to international events, we update you on the issues that matter to you the most. In a late night encounter in Doda's Dessa area in Jammu and Kashmir, few Indian Army personnel were critically injured. The soldier, including an officer, have succumbed to their injuries. In other news, five persons were killed and several others injured after a bus collided with a tractor and fell into a ditch near the Mumbai Express highway. Police official said that all the injured were admitted to the MGM Hospital nearby.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Jul 2024, 08:31:51 am IST Gujarat News: 6 Children Died Of Suspected Virus Since July 10, Says Minister As many as six children have died due to suspected Chandipura virus in Gujarat since July 10, with the total number of cases of the infection rising to 12, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said.

16 Jul 2024, 08:29:47 am IST Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain Heavy rainfall lashed Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain early this morning. | VISUALS VIDEO | Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VhWP9dfjON — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2024

16 Jul 2024, 07:58:39 am IST Mumbai Exp Highway Accident: 5 Dead, 30 Injured, Say Police Police officials said that at least five pilgrims have died and 30 others have been injured after a bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai Express Highway.

16 Jul 2024, 07:52:24 am IST Delhi News LIVE: Traffic Affected On Outer Ring Road Due To Accident Delhi Traffic Police has informed the public on X, "Traffic will be affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantt due to an accident of two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

16 Jul 2024, 07:27:22 am IST J&K Encounter News: 4 Security Personnel Injured In Doda Encounter, Die At least four security personnel including an officer, who were critically injured during an encounter in Doda's Dessa area late on Monday, have succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

16 Jul 2024, 07:13:50 am IST US Elections LIVE: Trump Picks JD Vance As His Running Mate Donald Trump on Monday was nominated as their presidential candidate by the Republican delegates. His selection of Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate was also backed by the leaders.

16 Jul 2024, 06:51:29 am IST Breaking News LIVE: 4 Killed As Bus Falls Into Ditch Near Mumbai Express Highway At least four people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor, leading to the bus' fall into a ditch near the Mumbai Express highway. Police officials said that all the injured persons were immediately to the nearby MGM hospital for treatment.

16 Jul 2024, 06:50:03 am IST India News LIVE: Security Beefed Up On Jammu-Doda Highway After Encounter Security has been beefed up on the Jammu-Doda highway following an encounter that broke out late last night in Doda's Dessa area, leaving few Indian Army personnel critically injured.