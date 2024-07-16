National

Breaking News July 16 LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Doda; 5 Killed In Accident On Mumbai Exp Highway

O
Outlook Web Desk
16 July 2024
16 July 2024
Encounter At Doda's Dessa | Representative
Breaking News July 16 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news blog, where we bring you real-time updates of issues from across the world. From national to international events, we update you on the issues that matter to you the most. In a late night encounter in Doda's Dessa area in Jammu and Kashmir, few Indian Army personnel were critically injured. The soldier, including an officer, have succumbed to their injuries. In other news, five persons were killed and several others injured after a bus collided with a tractor and fell into a ditch near the Mumbai Express highway. Police official said that all the injured were admitted to the MGM Hospital nearby.
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat News: 6 Children Died Of Suspected Virus Since July 10, Says Minister

As many as six children have died due to suspected Chandipura virus in Gujarat since July 10, with the total number of cases of the infection rising to 12, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said.

Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Heavy rainfall lashed Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain early this morning. | VISUALS

Mumbai Exp Highway Accident: 5 Dead, 30 Injured, Say Police

Police officials said that at least five pilgrims have died and 30 others have been injured after a bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai Express Highway.

Delhi News LIVE: Traffic Affected On Outer Ring Road Due To Accident

Delhi Traffic Police has informed the public on X, "Traffic will be affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantt due to an accident of two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

J&K Encounter News: 4 Security Personnel Injured In Doda Encounter, Die

At least four security personnel including an officer, who were critically injured during an encounter in Doda's Dessa area late on Monday, have succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

US Elections LIVE: Trump Picks JD Vance As His Running Mate

Donald Trump on Monday was nominated as their presidential candidate by the Republican delegates. His selection of Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate was also backed by the leaders.

Breaking News LIVE: 4 Killed As Bus Falls Into Ditch Near Mumbai Express Highway

At least four people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor, leading to the bus' fall into a ditch near the Mumbai Express highway. Police officials said that all the injured persons were immediately to the nearby MGM hospital for treatment.

India News LIVE: Security Beefed Up On Jammu-Doda Highway After Encounter

Security has been beefed up on the Jammu-Doda highway following an encounter that broke out late last night in Doda's Dessa area, leaving few Indian Army personnel critically injured.

Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines From July 15 | In Case You Missed It

Just in case you missed it, here are some of the top headlines from Monday, July 15:

Breaking News July 16 LIVE: What's In Focus Today

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. Here are some top headlines that are in focus today:

  • IAS officer Puja Khedkar row

  • ASI survey report on disputed Bhojshala Complex in MP

  • US Elections

  • Donald Trump assassination attempt

  • Weather updates

  • and more

