Breaking News July 16 LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Doda; 5 Killed In Accident On Mumbai Exp Highway

Gujarat News: 6 Children Died Of Suspected Virus Since July 10, Says Minister
As many as six children have died due to suspected Chandipura virus in Gujarat since July 10, with the total number of cases of the infection rising to 12, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said.
Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain
Heavy rainfall lashed Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain early this morning. | VISUALS
Mumbai Exp Highway Accident: 5 Dead, 30 Injured, Say Police
Police officials said that at least five pilgrims have died and 30 others have been injured after a bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai Express Highway.
Delhi News LIVE: Traffic Affected On Outer Ring Road Due To Accident
Delhi Traffic Police has informed the public on X, "Traffic will be affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantt due to an accident of two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."
J&K Encounter News: 4 Security Personnel Injured In Doda Encounter, Die
At least four security personnel including an officer, who were critically injured during an encounter in Doda's Dessa area late on Monday, have succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
US Elections LIVE: Trump Picks JD Vance As His Running Mate
Donald Trump on Monday was nominated as their presidential candidate by the Republican delegates. His selection of Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate was also backed by the leaders.
Breaking News LIVE: 4 Killed As Bus Falls Into Ditch Near Mumbai Express Highway
At least four people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor, leading to the bus' fall into a ditch near the Mumbai Express highway. Police officials said that all the injured persons were immediately to the nearby MGM hospital for treatment.
India News LIVE: Security Beefed Up On Jammu-Doda Highway After Encounter
Security has been beefed up on the Jammu-Doda highway following an encounter that broke out late last night in Doda's Dessa area, leaving few Indian Army personnel critically injured.
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines From July 15 | In Case You Missed It
Just in case you missed it, here are some of the top headlines from Monday, July 15:
Breaking News July 16 LIVE: What's In Focus Today
Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. Here are some top headlines that are in focus today:
