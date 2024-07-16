National

NEET-UG Row: CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar And J'khand Over Stealing And Circulating Exam Paper

As per reports, the arrested have been identified as Pankaj Kumar from Patna Bihar and Raju Singh from Hazaribagh. Pankaj allegedly stole the question papers and Raju allegedly assisted him in circulating the papers before the examination.

Representational Image
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today took into custody two more people in connection with stealing and circulating the question paper of NEET-UG 2024. As per reports, the arrested have been identified as Pankaj Kumar from Patna Bihar and Raju Singh from Hazaribagh.

Pankaj allegedly stole the question papers and Raju allegedly assisted him in circulating the papers before the examination.

With these two arrests, the total number of persons arrested by CBI in the NEET-UG irregularities has now reached 14.

Earlier, CBI arrested the kingpin Rakesh Ranjan alias 'Rocky' in the NEET UG paper leak case. As per reports, has been arrested by officials from Nalanda. It has ben told that Rocky was produced before a court in Patna and has been remanded to CBI custody for 10 days.

Several reports suggested that CBI arrested Rocky after multiple raids in Patna and Kolkata in relation to the NEET UG paper leak. His details were traced by tracking his IP and email address.

Sources have told news agencies that it was Rocky who got the NEET Ug question paper leader and sent it to someone named "Chintu" for further circulation.

The central probe agency earlier nabbed the principal and vice principal of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh-based Oasis school and two others who had allegedly arranged accommodations for the NEET candidates.

The CBI took over the investigation after a nationwide protest by students over alleged irregularities in the entrance exam.

