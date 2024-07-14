The NEET UG 2024 Counselling Process will begin soon. As per the latest update, the Medical Counselling Committee is expected to begin the UG Counselling process by this week.
While MCC is yet to release the official schedule, in the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Central Government has mentioned the counselling process will begin in the third week of July.
The announcement from the Centre comes amid the ongoing case in the Supreme Court regarding the irregularities during the conduct and the results of the NEET UG 2024 Exam.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for he first time On July 8. The next hearing scheduled for July 11, was deferred to July 18.
It is expected that MCC will begin the counselling process after the next hearing in the top court.
What Is NEET UG Counselling?
Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2024 exam will now appear for the next step - admission into medical colleges across India. The Medical Counselling Committee will carry out the counselling process for the seats under the All-India quota.
The admissions for the state quota seats will be carried out by the respective state counselling bodies.
Every year, MCC conducts the NEET UG Counselling process in four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacany Round.
Candidates would be required to submit their preferences for medical colleges. The seat allocations will be determined by their NEET UG scores.
Based on previous trends and the affidavit before the Supreme Court, candidates will be allowed to change their seat selections in the first and second rounds of counselling based on their preferences.