ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: European Champions Chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' At Victory Parade

The players from Spain’s Euro 2024 winning squad in celebration chanted “Gibraltar is Spanish” at their victory celebrations in their capital city, Madrid. (More Football News)
Spain’s superstar midfielder Rodri, who also plays in the English Premier League for Manchester City, was among the many who was seen chanting.
Gibraltar’s Football Association, however, filed an official complaint about Spain’s celebrations to the European footballing body, UEFA, and described them as "extremely provocative and insulting".
Gibraltar is an enclave at the Southern tip of Spain that has been under British rule since the 18th Century.
"Football has no place for behaviour of this nature," the statement further added.
Gibraltar Status
At present, Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory with just over 34,000 population. It was given to Britain by Spain in a type of a contract that was accepted at the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713 and was also seen as an important naval base.
The people present have also backed British rule twice. However, Spain have maintained an assert on the territory.
There have also been disagreements on how to police the border since the time Gibraltar left the Union with Brexit.