The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Advocate Hari Shankar Jain speaking to media claimed that the ASI survey report confirms that there used to be a Hindu temple in the disputed complex and mentioned, "only Hindu Puja should take place".
ASI's counsel Himanshu Joshi handed over the more than 2,000-page report to the HC's registry.
Joshi confirmed submission to PTI and mentioned that the Madhya Pradesh HC will hear the case on July 22.
Advocate Hari Shankar Jain told ANI on Monday, " Today is a very happy occasion...it has been clear by the (ASI) report today that there used to be a Hindu temple...only Hindu puja should take place there. The ASI order of 2003 allowing namaz, is illegal...more than 94 broken idols were recovered from there...anybody who sees those things can easily say that there used to be a temple there..."
Petitioner of the case, Ashish Goyal told ANI, "ASI survey report has been submitted in the High Court today. The court has ordered to not make details of the report public. We are confident that this is Maa Saraswati's temple, Bhojshala. Our demand is that offering of namaz should stop there and Hindus should be allowed to offer prayers there."
On July 4, the HC ordered the ASI to present by July 15 the complete report of the nearly three-month-long survey on the premises of the disputed 11th-century monument, the subject of a wrangle between Hindus and Muslims.
The Hindu community considers Bhojshala as a temple of Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls it Kamal Maula mosque.
The HC on March 11 ordered the ASI, the country's premier agency for archaeological researches and protection of cultural heritage, to conduct a scientific survey of the complex on an application by 'Hindu Front for Justice'.
It then gave six weeks to the ASI to complete the survey. The ASI later sought more time for the report submission.
The ASI began surveying the disputed complex on March 22 which ended recently.
The agency had issued an order on April 7, 2003, concerning access to the monument after a controversy erupted.
As per the order, which has been in place for the last 21 years, Hindus are allowed to worship in the Bhojshala on Tuesdays, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the place on Fridays.
The Hindu Front for Justice has challenged this arrangement in its petition.