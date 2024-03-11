Madhya Pradesh HC Allows ASI To Survey 'Disputed' Bhojshala Temple

Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ASI-protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community call it Kamal Maula Mosque.

"This court has drawn only one conclusion that Constitutional as well as statutory obligations of the ASI to have a scientific survey, study convened at the earliest of Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque," observed a division bench of the HC at Indore comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra.