Patient Killed ‘By Mistake', Gangster Was Actual Target In Delhi GTB Hospital Firing Case

Police believe the attackers intended to kill a rival gang member who was being treated in the same ward but mistakenly targeted Riyazuddin instead.

PTI
Delhi GTB Hospital Firing Case | Photo: PTI
Delhi police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man inside the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, officials said on Monday.

Faiz, 20, and Farhan, were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the attack at GTB Hospital on Sunday evening. However, police said they may not have been the ones who fired the shots.

According to authorities, Faiz and Farhan arranged a motorcycle for four suspects who carried out the attack. The four men entered the hospital and one of them shot and killed the patient, Riyazuddin, who was lying in a bed in ward number 24.

Police believe the attackers intended to kill a rival gang member who was being treated in the same ward but mistakenly targeted Riyazuddin instead. Sources in the police explained how Riyazuddin was not the real target of the assailants.

"There was another patient Waseem (33) with a criminal history and was admitted to the ward who was shot four times in the Welcome area last month. Police of the northeast district had arrested three of the criminals out of four and one was on the run. In the present case, the shooters were there to kill Waseem, but they shot at Riyazuddin in a case of mistaken identity," a source said.

"We are interrogating them (Faiz and Farhan) and will take their police remand to know about the one who shot the person (patient). Our teams are working round the clock to nab the rest of the accused. They will be nabbed soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

Police also said the shooters had proper instructions on how they could escape from the hospital after committing the crime.

The DCP said, "Multiple teams were formed to investigate the case and to nab the accused. Teams identified the people in the footage based on inputs. Their social media handles were also obtained and their mobile numbers were checked. We checked the call details and some more suspects were identified.”

Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab other accused, said the DCP.

(With PTI Inputs)

