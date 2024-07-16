Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans

The sea of content around the wedding of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, for which the word extravagant would also be an understatement, must have caused a fatigue to social media users after the endless videos and pictures of the unending festivities. However, the query how an event of such a scale was managed runs parallely amid the enervating amount of information from the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.