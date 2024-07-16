Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri

Days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the former President came back in full action to the Republican National Convention 2024 and announced his much-anticipated pink for Vice President.
On Monday, Trump revealed Ohio Junior Senator JD Vance was his pick for Vice President. Vance joined him on the RNC stage and accepted the nomination.
However, JD Vance's Indian connect has created more buzz, especially in India, all thanks to his wife - Usha Chilukuri Vance.
Who Is Usha Vance?
Usha Chilukuri is an Indian-origin American lawyer from San Diego. The child of Indian immigrants, Usha was born and raised in the US.
Chilukuri graduated from Yale University with a bachelor's degree in History. She then earned her Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge.
After completing her higher education, Usha went to clerk with clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his tenure as an appeals court judge. She is currently a corporate litigator at a San Francisco law firm.
Usha met JD Vance at Yale Law School and got married in Kentucky in 2014. The couple also had a separate ceremony to align with Usha's Hindu faith. As of 2014, she was a registered Democrat.
Role In Vance's Career
As per the junior senator, Usha has played a major role in his life - personal and professional. During a podcast interview in 2020, JD Vance shared that she "brings me back to Earth a little bit".
"And if I maybe get a little bit too cocky or a little too proud I just remind myself that she is way more accomplished than I am," he added.
Calling her the "powerful female voice on his left shoulder", Vance shared that he feels "humbled" by her impressive CV and has influenced his career in the "right way".