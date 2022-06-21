BJP Will Stop Development Work If Its Candidate Wins: AAP Heavyweights Campaign For Durgesh Pathak

Several AAP heavyweights on Monday hit the campaign trail for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll and targeted the BJP alleging the party will stall development works in the area if its candidate emerges victorious.

Addressing a public meeting in Karol Bagh, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia highlighted the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi in education, health care and other sectors, and appealed to the people to ensure the victory of party candidate Durgesh Pathak in the June 23 by-election.

"Don't make the mistake of making the BJP win the election because the saffron party has assigned its MLAs just one task, that is to stop Kejriwal's development work in their respective constituencies," Sisodia alleged.

"So, don't choose such an MLA who will work with just one agenda -- stop the development work. Choose Durgesh bhai as your MLA who would get the development work done by Kejriwal ji. Casting vote and making Durgesh win will be your responsibility and getting all the work done will be our responsibility," he added.

Addressing a public meeting in the assembly constituency, senior AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Giopal Rai said the constituencies with BJP MLA in Delhi are in "a terrible condition".

"The BJP is seeking votes in the name of caste and religion. If the BJP wins the election and their candidate becomes your representative, they will only sit in 24x7 protest and pick fights," he said and appealed to the people to vote for Pathak.

Addressing a public meeting in Budh Nagar, AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP on the issue of corruption and misgoverance, alleging the saffron party made the national capital a city of garbage and dirt when it was controlling the Delhi municipal corporations.

He also slammed the BJP-led central government on the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that it has only befooled the people of the country, particularly the youth, by making false promises.

"They have now brought a new scheme Agniveer which means throw all the veers (brave youths) of your family into the fire," he said lashing out at the Centre for its Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

"Under the scheme, the job aspirants will become soldier at the age of 17 and an ex-soldier at 22...Forfeit their (BJP candidate's) deposit," Singh said and appealed to the people to ensure victory of AAP's Pathak.

AAP MLA and Delhi Assembly chief whip Dilip K Pandey described Pathak as a "revolutionary and a dedicated" worker of the party and said he left his studies and became part of the "AAP's mission" to serve the country.

“I guarantee that if Durgesh Pathak becomes an MLA, Rajinder Nagar assembly will be the number one assembly in matters of progress out of all 70 assemblies in Delhi,” he said. While the BJP has fielded Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate, Congress nominee in the fray is Prem Lata.

(With PTI inputs)