BJP Terms PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech ‘Invigorating’, Says Vision Set For ‘Param Vaibhav Bharat’

Top BJP leaders and Union ministers on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech as "invigorating" and said he set the vision for a "Param Vaibhav Bharat" and reiterated his commitment towards women empowerment and fight against corruption.

Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day. In his speech, Modi emphasised on the fight against nepotism and corruption.

Hailing Prime Minister Modi's address, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it inspires every Indian to contribute towards making the country prosperous.

"PM Shri @narendramodi gave a wonderful speech from the Red Fort. It inspires every Indian to contribute towards making a prosperous India," Shah tweeted.

The home minister said the prime minister reiterated his commitment towards women empowerment and asserted that it is woman power that will take the pride of the nation to new heights in the next 25 years.

Another senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, in a series of tweets, said the prime minister has put forth the resolve to build a developed India.

"A self-reliant India that can lead the world with full potential," Modi said, adding that to fulfil this resolve, all need to be united with their full energy.

"The biggest things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from the Red Fort are: respect for women and people's campaign against corruption in the country. Every Indian has to come forward for an effective fight against corruption," Singh said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described Modi's speech as "invigorating". It will galvanise us for the 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'.

"As we mark Independence Day, an aspirational India dreams big. It is at the cusp of a renaissance helping us realise our glorious destiny and role as a fountainhead of hope for the world," Goyal added.

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya said it was a different Modi during the speech. And he was "more audacious, more hopeful and more aggressive."

Surya said he gave a "scintillating message to the nation -- a speech that has set the vision for Param Vaibhav Bharat (most glorious India)", and added the country is blessed to have Modi as the leader at such an important juncture.

(With PTI inputs)