UP Polls: BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya Asks Akhilesh Yadav To Accept Defeat Before Vote Counting

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday asked Akhilesh Yadav to accept defeat and said on March 10 the Samajwadi Party will become "'samaapt vaadi party'".

The final phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls was held on Monday, marking the end of the voting process spread over two months in the crucial state.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10. Several exit polls have forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Maurya said, "The claims of the Samajwadi Party and that of Akhilesh Yadav Ji have fallen flat. This means that on March 10 the people of Uttar Pradesh will make the Samajwadi Party a 'Samaapt vaadi Party' (a party, which has come to an end)."

"Akhilesh Yadav Ji, accept defeat before the counting of votes. Come to the ground from sky-high arrogance. People know your mindset, they know the goons of your party very well.

"They know that if the Samajwadi Party returns to power there will be hooliganism, crime, riots, corruption and illegal grabbing once again," he said.

In another tweet, Maurya also said that the future of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress will remain in dark for the next 25 years.