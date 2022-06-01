Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
BJP Makes Union Ministers In-Charge For Rajya Sabha Polls

The party also appointed Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in-charge for Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, another state headed for a contest. 

Union ministers in-charge for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana PTI photo

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 3:50 pm

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat its in-charge for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana respectively, two states which are headed for a keen contest with the entry of party-backed independents. 

The party also appointed Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in-charge for Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, another state headed for a contest. Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed in-charge for the polls in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)

