Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
BJP Leader’s ‘Illegal’ Property Bulldozed In Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Satya Prakash Singh alias Akhand Singh, was accused of encroaching the society's land in Varanasi by some of its residents.

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC.
File photo of building being bulldozed. PTI

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 4:26 pm

An allegedly illegal construction at a housing society belonging to a local BJP leader was bulldozed by the district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Thursday. 

Satya Prakash Singh alias Akhand Singh, BJP's district unit vice president, was accused of encroaching the society's land by some of its residents.

Akhand Singh had secretly got an illegal construction done in the Varuna Enclave Society of Sikraul which was demolished in the presence of police and authority officials following the instructions of the vice-chairman of the Authority, zonal officer of Varanasi Development Authority (VDA), Parmanand Yadav said.  

VDA vice chairperson Isha Duhan said a room was built illegally occupying a portion of the Varuna Enclave Society, against which a complaint was given to the authority in the first week of June.

The authority's team had gone to the spot and investigated the matter after which orders for demolition were given, terming the construction as illegal, she said.

Earlier this week too, authorities bulldozed allegedly illegal constructions built in a Noida society by Shrikant Tyagi, who has claimed to be associated with the BJP.

The party, however, has denied having any links with him.

Tyagi has been under the spotlight since a video of his row with a woman became viral online, in which he is seen berating, abusing, and shoving her during an argument over encroachment inside the society.

(With PTI inputs)
 

