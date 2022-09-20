Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Chief J P Nadda On 2-Day Gujarat Visit From Today

J P Nadda, party chief, will visit Gujarat for two days from Tuesday to participate in events and meet with local leaders.

J P Nadda
J P Nadda Photo by Ashwani Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 9:00 am

Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday during which he will participate in a host of events and hold meetings with local leaders, a BJP leader said.

Nadda's visit holds significance as the state Assembly elections are due in December this year.

The BJP president will flag off e-bikes at the BJP's Kisan Morcha event near state capital Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning, Gujarat BJP general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela said on Monday.

Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil will attend the inaugural session of the National Mayors' Conference to be held at a five-star hotel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mayors and deputy mayors of the BJP-ruled urban bodies in Gujarat will take part in the conference, he said.

"On Tuesday afternoon, Nadda will be in Rajkot to address a gathering of BJP's elected representatives in urban, panchayat, and cooperative bodies. Paatil, Patel, and other senior leaders will attend the gathering," Vaghela told reporters.
 
From Rajkot, Nadda will travel to neighbouring Morbi town to hold a road show in the evening.

He will also attend 'Viranjali' event in Gandhinagar in the evening, where artists will pay tributes to national heroes through their songs and plays.

On Wednesday, the BJP president will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the party headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar.

Related stories

Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Set To Join BJP, Meets Party Chief JP Nadda

Congress Corners BJP Over Arrest Of Meghalaya Party Leader In Sex Racket, Demand JP Nadda’s Resignation

‘Changing Face Of India’: JP Nadda On India’s Covid-19 Vaccination

He will address professors at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon and talk about BJP's ideology, Vaghela said, adding that Nadda will also attend the closing ceremony of the mayors' conference in the state capital.

Tags

National BJP Gujarat BJP President J P Nadda Assembly Elections BJP Kisan Morcha National Mayors' Conference Rajkot BJP Rule Local Bodies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: Brilliant Writing Of Tisca Chopra’s Supernatural Thriller Keeps You On Tenterhooks

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: Brilliant Writing Of Tisca Chopra’s Supernatural Thriller Keeps You On Tenterhooks

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued