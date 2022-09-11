Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Corruption, Party Says He Has No Right To Be Delhi’s CM

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government violated tender rules and guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission to favour some companies.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 3:09 pm

The BJP on Sunday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and corruption have become synonymous and said he has no right to remain in the post.

At a press conference on the alleged irregularities in the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged each department of the AAP government is involved in corrupt activities with "contracts and tenders being tailor-made to benefit the friends of Kejriwal".

"First, it was the excise policy, now there are irregularities in the purchase of buses… Kejriwal and corruption have become synonymous".

"How can you claim to be 'hardcore honest'? People have understood you are 'hardcore corrupt'... You have no right to remain in the chair of the chief minister," the BJP leader said.

He said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was made the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) "with the intention of giving benefits to friends".

The appointment of DIMTS as a bid management consultant for this tender was done to facilitate wrongdoing, Bhatia alleged.

The BJP spokesperson said the AAP has not responded to "charges of irregularities", but raised another unrelated issue to divert attention.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who also addressed the press conference, alleged the Kejriwal government violated tender rules and guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission to favour some companies.

Related stories

Will Regularise Temporary Employees In Wherever AAP Comes To Power: Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat Yearns For Change, Claims Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Meets Delhi LG, Hopes Situation Will Improve

"Kejriwal doesn't believe in CVC, his only motive is DCC – direct cash collection," he alleged.

On Saturday, Delhi LG V K Saxena approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of the buses.

A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had claimed that the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a "premeditated manner".

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low-floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses, the sources said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Corruption Delhi Excise Policy Delhi Transport Corporation Central Vigilance Commission Delhi LG VK Saxena
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup