Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Billboards Against Karnataka Govt In Telangana, A Conspiracy: Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo)
Updated: 18 Sep 2022 5:23 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday termed as a systematic conspiracy the billboards against the BJP government that have allegedly come up in Telangana.

“I am not aware of them (billboards in Telangana against 40% commission) as I have not been there, but if it’s true, then it is systematic conspiracy,” Bommai told reporters.

He was replying to a query on some billboards having come up in Telangana stating that there is 40% commission government in Karnataka and alleging corruption in the State.

Bommai wonders how appropriate it would be if such billboards are put up in Karnataka itself. “I have no clue whether it was a private board or a government board. However, the State governments should not allow such boards to be put up in their States. That spoils the relation between the States.”

-With PTI Input

National Karnataka CM Karnataka Government State Govt Conspiracy Politics Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka
