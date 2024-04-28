National

Bihar: Three Policemen Killed, Several Injured In Van-Truck Collision

The accident occurred near Barhima Bazar when the police team was going to Supaul on Lok Sabha election duty.

Three Policemen Killed, Several Injured In Van-Truck Collision In Bihar
Three policemen were killed and around 12 others injured when the van they were on board was hit by a speeding container truck from the rear side in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Sunday, the police said. 

The accident occurred near Barhima Bazar when the police team was going to Supaul on Lok Sabha election duty.

"The van carrying policemen on election duty had halted near Barhima Bazar when a speeding container truck rammed into it from behind,” a statement issued by the district SP’s office said. 

Two policemen died on the spot and over a dozen sustained injuries. An injured colleague of the two succumbed in a government hospital later. All of them were constables of the Bihar Police.

The container has been seized by the police but its driver managed to flee, according to the statement.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of the three policemen and injury to others in the accident.

Representational image - Getty's images
Kumar also directed the officials concerned to ensure that the injured policemen get the best possible treatment.

Meanwhile, the Bihar police in a statement said the force has decided to provide a one-time grant of Rs 25 lakh to the family of each deceased. 

In addition to this, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Saran range, under which Gopalganj district comes, will also provide the next of kin of each dead policeman a one-time grant of Rs 10 lakh.

The Bihar police also requested the district election officer to write to the Election Commission for the payment of an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to each bereaved family since they died on election duty.

Besides, Bihar Police will also provide jobs to one of the dependents of the deceased policemen on compensatory grounds, the statement said.

