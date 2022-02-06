Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Bihar Reports 442 Fresh Corona Cases, Two Deaths

The state’s overall tally stood at 8,27016 on Saturday.

Bihar witnessed a decline in daily Covid-19 cases. AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 12:53 pm

Bihar recorded less than 500 fresh cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday when 442 were affected by coronavirus. According to a bulletin issued by the state health department here, the state’s overall active coronavirus count jumped to 2916, while the death toll increased to 12,236, including two fresh deaths on Saturday.

Of the 442 new cases in the state, which are 54 less than that on Friday, 129 fresh infections have been reported from Patna alone, it said. On Friday, the state capital had logged 85 fresh cases. The number of active cases now stands at 564 in Patna.

The state’s overall tally stood at 8,27016 on Saturday. Total 8,11864 people recuperated from the disease so far, including 761 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The two fresh deaths were reported from Vaishali and Aurangabad districts. “Those who died in the past 24 hours, were already suffering from several serious complications. When their samples were tested they turned out to be COVID-19 positive”, an official said.

The state has so far accounted for 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. The number of active cases now stands at 226 in Purnea, followed by 189 in Madhepura, 144 in West Champaran and 107 in East Champaran distict. Altogether 6.63 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.36 lakh in the last 24 hours.

With PTI Inputs

