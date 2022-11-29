Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rally Resumes From Sanwer On 7th Day In MP; Digvijaya Singh, Other Cong Leaders Join

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu and former state minister Kamleshwar Patel were seen walking briskly in the morning after the yatra resumed its journey from Sanwer at around 6 am.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 9:52 am

Cogress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra headed for Ujjain from Sanwer town in Indore district on the seventh day of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Gandhi and other Congress leaders including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu and former state minister Kamleshwar Patel were seen walking briskly in the morning after the yatra resumed its journey from Sanwer at around 6 am.

State Congress women functionaries Noori Khan and Archana Jaiswal were also seen matching steps with Gandhi while interacting with him during the foot march.

The yatra will stop for the morning break in Ninora village at around 10 am.

Gandhi will pay a visit to a Jain religious place near Ninora in the afternoon before proceeding to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. 

He will also address a public meeting in Ujjain in the evening.

The yatra, a mass contact programme of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, according to the programme announced by the Congress.

The march led by Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on November 23. 

Related stories

Congress In Rajasthan Holds Talks With Gujjar Community After It Issues Threat To Disrupt Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra Heads For Ujjain In MP; Rahul Gandhi Seen Riding Bicycle Briefly

Digvijaya Singh Seeks Arrest Of Man Who Made 'Doctored' Video Of Pro-Pakistan Slogan During Bharat Jodo Yatra

It has so far completed more than half of its journey in MP, covering Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi Congress
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit Tripura, Kolkata Today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit Tripura, Kolkata Today