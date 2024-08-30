Bengaluru: Man Kills Choreographer Wife, Friend Sleeping Next To Her Wakes Up To Shock

Suspecting infidelity, a 31-year-old man in Karnataka's Bengaluru killed his choreographer wife with the knife she kept with herself for self-defence, police said on Friday. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood by her friend who stayed over at her place on the eve of the incident.
The man, a cab driver, has been arrested, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. The couple had been living in SMV Layout, Kengeri Upanagara, reports cited police.
According to police, accused Kiran and his wife Navyashree (28), a choreographer, hailed from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district. They were childhood friends and as they grew up, theirs was a love marriage, police said.
Kiran recently started suspecting his wife;s fidelity and often argued with with her for making regular calls to a male friend, the police said.
Navyashree had reportedly told her male friend that her husband was up to something and her life was in danger, the PTI report quoted police as saying, adding that the friend had even advised her to report the matter to the cops and be alert.
Aishwarya, Navyashree's friend who filed the police complaint, said that on the morning of August 27, she received a message from Navyashree, an indiatoday.in report mentioned. According to the report, when Aishwarya reached Navyashree's home at around 4.30 pm, the latter told her that she was in distress both at home and outside.
Navyashree called another male friend, who was identified as Anil in the above-mentioned report, expressing fear for her safety and requested him to meet her. The three met later that evening, the male friend suggested that Navyashree file a complaint against her husband, hoping that police intervention might help resolve the marital issues.
Navyashree returned home along with Aishwarya.
Aishwarya woke up the next morning only to find Navyashree lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. Frightened at the sight, she reported the matter to the police.
According to Aishwarya, she was in a deep sleep and did not know what happened to her friend in the night.
Police said Kiran had entered the house using a duplicate key and committed the crime. He confessed to his crime and has been arrested.