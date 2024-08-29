Bengaluru Airport Shocker: Man Waits For Wife's Suspected Lover At T1 Parking, Kills Him

A man on Wednesday waited at the Kempegowda Airport of Karnataka's Bengaluru for another man he suspected to be his wife's lover and murdered him in public glare with a machete.
The crime unfolded at the parking area of Terminal 1 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport around 7 pm on Wednesday, police said, adding that the accused suspected his wife was having an illicit affair with the victim.
The victim, identified as Ramakrishna, was attacked with a machete near the parking area of Terminal 1 amid a fight with the accused, according to airport police cited in an indiatoday.in report.
The victim worked as a trolley operator at the airport.
The accused, Ramesh, was detained by the Bengaluru police shortly after the incident.
According to police cited in reports, Ramesh had been waiting for an opportunity to confront Ramakrishna in their village. He then discovered that he was working at the airport. In a fit of rage, Ramesh went to the airport on Wednesday and fatally slashed Ramakrishna's neck with a machete.
"A person, identified as Ramakrishna (45), working at Kempegowda International Airport was stabbed to death by one Ramesh on suspicion of having an illicit relationship. Ramakrishna was working as a trolley puller at the airport. Ramesh arrived at the airport in a BMTC bus and had a fight with Ramakrishna. Then he took out a knife and stabbed him. Ramakrishna died of severe bleeding," Airport Police said.
Bengaluru North East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police said that Ramesh could bring the weapon into the airport premises as he was travelling by bus and his bag was not scanned.
The police informed that Ramesh tried to flee from the scene after stabbing Ramakrishna, but was quickly apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials present at the airport.