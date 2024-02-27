Bengaluru Faces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption Amidst Severe Crisis

Bengaluru is grappling with a severe water crisis, especially in areas like Mahadevapura, Whitefield, and Varthur, known for their high-rise apartments. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a 24-hour water supply disruption from 6 am on February 27 to 6 am on February 28 for essential maintenance work and installing Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters.
The main water source for Bengaluru is the Cauvery River, with authorised BWSSB connections supplying around 1,450 million litres per day. However, the city still falls short of the required 17,000 million litres per day. Residents without Cauvery water connections rely on borewells and water tankers, with many apartments in east Bengaluru depending entirely on these sources.
The current water crisis in Bengaluru is attributed to various factors, with severe drought being a smain contributor. The lack of rainfall has led to decreased water levels in the Cauvery River, affecting both drinking water and irrigation supply. Additionally, borewells are running dry due to the deficit rainfall in recent months.
Concerns have been raised about water tanker operators taking advantage of the crisis by charging exorbitant amounts. Residents claim that a 1000-litre water tanker, which used to cost ₹600 to ₹800, is now priced at over ₹2000. There are demands for the government to implement price caps on water tanker services to prevent overcharging.
Amid the crisis, people have been seen standing in long lines, holding water cans for drinking water. While minor drinking water issues have persisted in the city, the current extent of water shortages is rare.
The Karnataka government is taking steps to address the situation. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held a high-level meeting and allocated ₹131 crores for drilling bore wells in priority zones, including Mahadevpur, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, and 110 surrounding areas. Efforts are also underway to address the depletion of tubewells within the city, with repairs and maintenance prioritised to restore functionality.
In an announcement, BBMP stated, "Efforts are also underway to address the depletion of tubewells within the city. With more than 1,200 tubewells dried up out of 10.84 lakh connections, authorities have prioritized repairs and maintenance to restore their functionality."