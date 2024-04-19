National

Bengaluru Double Murder: Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Then Gets Killed By Victim's Mother

Anusha's killing was witnessed by many in the park, including her own mother. Shortly after the 44-year-old stabbed her daughter, the 50-year-old woman rushed to save her and hit him on the head with a hollow brick.

Bengaluru Double Murder: Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Then Gets Killed By Victim's Mother Photo: File Pic
In a shocking turn of events, Bengaluru witnessed a double murder on Thursday. As per PTI, a 44-year-old man stabbed his former girlfriend to death in a south Bangalore park. However, shortly after he killed the 25-year-old woman, her mother beat the man to death with a hollow brick.

The incident occurred at Sarakki park in Jayanagar area. The victims have been identified as Anusha (25) and Suresh (44). The mother has been identified as Geetha (50).

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Anusha and Suresh had an altercation in the park as she did not want to be associated with Suresh any longer. Anusha, who had known the killer for five years, began distancing herself from him, which was not received well by Suresh.

As per a senior police officer, Suresh proceeded to stab Anusha twice, killing her on the spot.

Anusha's killing was witnessed by many in the park, including her own mother. Before meeting Suresh, Anusha told her mother that she was going to the park and will be back in five minutes.

Suspecting that something was wrong, the mother, Geetha, followed her to the park and witnessed her daughter being stabbed.

The 50-year-old woman rushed to save her daughter and charged at Suresh with a hollow brick. The mother hit Suresh on the head with a brick, killing him instantly. Anusha was then rushed to the hospital, where she was declared "brought dead.

"Based on the investigation so far, it appears that Suresh stabbed Anusha. Anusha's mother rushed to save her and in that bid, she hit Suresh on his head with a stone and he died on the spot. We are currently interrogating an eyewitness in the case," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar.

Two separate cases have been registered with regards to this incident and the mother of the deceased is being questioned as part of the investigation.

