Bengal Mob Assault: 'Quick Justice' Giver Tajmul Alias 'JCB' Held, TMC Says 'Left Rule Also Had Kangaroo Courts'

Tajmul, the man seen in the video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick, is apparently known as 'JCB' and is famous for giving 'quick justice' in the area. He is allegedly a local TMC leader of Chopra, where the incident occurred following a decision of a kangaroo court.

The accused, Tajmul Haque, is TMC leader of Chopra, where the incident occurred following a decision of a kangaroo court. Photo: X
A massive political row has erupted between the ruling Trinamool Congress of West Bengal and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state over a viral video showing a man assaulting a couple in full public view allegedly over their 'illicit relationship' to deliver 'instant justice'.

The incident is said to have taken place in Chopra area of West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.

Tajmul, the man seen in the video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick, is apparently known as 'JCB' in the area and is allegedly a local TMC leader of Chopra, where the incident occurred following a decision of a kangaroo court.

Bengal Mob Assault Row | Latest Updates

  • Tajmul Alias 'JCB' Arrested: The West Bengal Police on Sunday registered a case after the video clip of the assault on a couple allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship went viral, sparking widespread outrage. The accused, Tajmul alias JCB, was arrested. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday sought report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on public flogging of couple in Chopra.


  • BJP, Congress, CPIM Slam TMC: While the opposition BJP, Congress and CPI(M) slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for the incident, the ruling TMC said the matter will be investigated. "Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident in Chopra PS under Islampur PD. The fact is, police have promptly identified and arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a lady," the Islampur Police District said in a statement, adding that the victim couple has been provided with police security.

  • What Viral Video Showed: Islampur Police Superintendent Joby Thomas K earlier in the day said the police have watched the video clip on social media and have registered a case after verification. The viral video clip showed the accused beating up the woman who grimaced in pain, as a large number of people were watching. He was seen pulling her by the hair and kicking her. The accused also thrashed a man with the stick.

  • Accused 'Famous For Giving Quick Justice': sharing the video, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on microblogging platform X: "This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly... is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman."

  • Congress Also Slams Mamata: State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that attacks on ordinary people and the TMC's political opponents are continuing in West Bengal, though the Trinamool Congress won the Lok Sabha elections in the state. "How can a woman be beaten up in this way? Attack on any woman is barbaric and deplorable,” he said. “Such incidents of violence are giving a bad name to West Bengal," the senior Congress leader said.

  • What CPIM Said: Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said in a post on X: "Not even #KangarooCourt! Summary trial and punishment handed out by d ?@AITCofficial? goon... Literally bulldozer justice at Chopra under ?@MamataOfficial? rule. In a later post, Salim shared a video in which police personnel, along with the accused, were seen entering Islampur police station. He added, "As usual, the sentry guard was about to offer salute!"

  • 'TMC Says Such Kangaroo Courts Were Common...': TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen condemned the incident but also pointed out that such kangaroo courts were common during the Left Front regime too. TMC district president Kaniyalal Agarwal attributed the incident to the couple's alleged illicit relationship, which "did not go down well with the villagers".

  • Another Man Dies Days After Mob Attack Amid Row: While the above row was raging, a 23-year-old man died at a hospital in West Bengal's Jhargram district a week after he was beaten up by some people, police said. This is reportedly the third death in a mob attack in the state. Two other similar incidents took place in Kolkata and Salt Lake on June 28 and 29. The victim, Sourabh Sau, was found lying injured on a road in the Jamboni area near Jhargram town by locals on June 22. He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

