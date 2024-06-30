National

‘Bulldozer Justice’: Couple In 'Illicit Relationship' Beaten In Bengal, Video Goes Viral

The video clip shows the man beating up the woman who grimaced in pain. The accused also thrashed a man with the stick.

X/Screengrab
Couple In 'Illicit Relationship' Beaten In Bengal | Photo: X/Screengrab
The West Bengal Police on Sunday registered a case after a video clip of an assault on a couple allegedly engaged in an ‘illicit relationship’ went viral.

The video, which has not been independently verified by Outlook, allegedly shows a local TMC leader of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where the incident occurred following a decision of a 'salishi sabha' (Kangaroo court).

Islampur Police Superintendent Joby Thomas K said the police have watched the video clip on social media and have registered a case after verification.

"We have initiated raids to arrest the culprit and will investigate the reason behind the act promptly," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Warning: Content may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised

West Bengal Viral Video: BJP, CPM Slam TMC

The opposition BJP and CPI(M) accused the TMC of being involved in the incident and termed it "bulldozer justice" under the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly... is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman," BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

He claimed that there is a Sandeshkhali in every village of West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a "curse for women".

"There is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan?" Malviya said in the post.

Shahjahan is an arrested TMC functionary of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where allegations of sexual abuse and land grab have been levelled against Trinamool Congress leaders.

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said in a post on X: "Not even #KangarooCourt! Summary trial and punishment handed out by d ?@AITCofficial? goon... Literally bulldozer justice at Chopra under ?@MamataOfficial? rule."

West Bengal Viral Video: TMC Denies Allegations

Local TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman, however, denied he has any connection with the accused and distanced himself from the incident.

He said it was a village matter and not related to the party.

TMC district president Kaniyalal Agarwal attributed the incident to the couple's alleged illicit relationship, which "did not go down well with the villagers".

He said that the party would investigate the episode.

TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen condemned the incident but also pointed out that such kangaroo courts were common during the Left Front regime too.

(With PTI Inputs)

