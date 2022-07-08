Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Be Regular To Parliament, Pick Words Carefully: PM To New Rajya Sabha MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advises Rajya Sabha MPs to be regular to the House and be careful in their choice of words inside the House.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 8:43 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met new Rajya Sabha MPs and advised them to be regular to the House, come prepared and use words carefully in the 'House of Elders', sources said. 

 Several BJP MPs, including Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and his cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman, were among the 27 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath as members of the Council of States on Friday.  Surendra Singh Nagar, K Laxman, Laxmikant Vajpayee, and Kalpana Saini were the others from the BJP who took oath as Members of Parliament.

Modi held a meeting with MPs in the evening and briefed them about their responsibility, including regular attendance and careful selection of words in the House, the sources said. The members took the oath owing allegiance to the Constitution as required, in the presence of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha, they added.

Tags

National Narendra Modi Rajya Sabha House Of Elders Council Of States Members Of Parliament Constitution
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer