Bahraich Violence: ‘No Actions Will Be Taken Until Wednesday’, UP Govt Assures Supreme Court

The UP government assured the Supreme Court that no actions will be taken until Wednesday against the buildings served with demolition notices.

UP Govt Assures Supreme Court on Demolition in Bahraich
UP Govt Assures Supreme Court on Demolition in Bahraich
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that the authorities will refrain from acting on the demolition notice issued against the properties of certain residents until Wednesday. 

The properties which have received the demolition notice on the allegations of encroachment in Bahraich also include buildings belonging to those accused of the recent communal violence in the region until Wednesday.

The decision comes after a bench comprising Justices  B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan asked the authorities to stay their action until Wednesday’s hearing. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj conveyed the decision to the bench. 

The top court is hearing a plea filed by affected residents challenging the demolition notices issued by the state administration. The petitioners argue that the notices violate the Supreme Court’s interim order prohibiting demolition actions without prior permission.

The SC had warned the state and said, “If they (UP authorities) want to take the risk of flouting our order, it's their choice." Justice Viswanathan added that the high court had given 15 days to file replies to the demolition notices. 

Senior Advocate CU Singh who is representing the petitioner argued that the petitioners have not been granted any protection. He argued that notices were issued on October 18, demanding responses within three days, which is a clear violation of the court’s directive.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had extended 15 days for those served with the notice to respond to the demolition orders. “The High Court is already seized of the matter,” ASG Nataraj said.

On October 13, a communal clash was triggered in UP’s Bahraich district after some people made objections to loud music during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession near a mosque. The clash escalated into violence and eventually resulted in the shooting of Ram Gopal Mishra, 20, and numerous injuries among other residents. 

The police have made 104 arrests so far in connection with the riots. Meanwhile, 23 establishments have received demolition notices, including those of individuals accused of the violence. Authorities claim that the notices were issued as part of a routine anti-encroachment drive. However, the notices have sparked panic among residents with some claiming discrimination. Many shopkeepers have vacated their buildings out of fear of demolition.

