Friday, Aug 05, 2022
August 5 To Be Celebrated As ‘Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas’ In J-K: Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the celebration of August 5 as ‘Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas’ to mark the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha PTI

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:47 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said August 5 -- the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 -- will be celebrated as ‘Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas’ (corruption-free day).

Sinha made the announcement at an event where he launched major initiatives for the prosperity of the tribal community. He also announced the administration’s decision of extending various provisions under the Public Services Guarantee Act completely through online mode. Online public services are now linked with timelines laid down under the Public Services Guarantee Act. The defaulting officers will be served notices for failure in automated online mode and linked with penal provisions, the Lt Governor said.

 “August 5 will be celebrated as 'J-K Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas,” Sinha said. He inaugurated eight tribal hostels built at a cost of Rs 26 crore and laid the foundation stones for more than 25 such hostels worth Rs 100 crore. The occasion witnessed the launch of a series of initiatives by the Lt Governor including a coaching program for NEET/JEE and competitive examinations under ‘TOP 50’, ‘Host 50’ and ‘Stars 100’ schemes. Smart cards were distributed to the migratory tribal population to ensure their smooth seasonal migration.

Dedicating new initiatives to the tribal people, the Lt Governor said the schemes by the Tribal Affairs Department will unleash the productive potential of the youth, and the holistic development of the tribal community free from discrimination, fear, and insecurity. Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing the rights of the tribal community in J-K, Sinha reiterated the administration’s commitment to empowering the tribal population who were neglected for decades.

 “We are working with a resolve to make the development process holistic, universal, and impacting all sections of the society. For the first time in the history of J-K, the tribal population is feeling fully integrated, and connected with the mainstream of development. For the first time, their voice is being heard and they have been given their due rights,” he said.

The initiatives launched today are part of the continuous endeavors of the administration to promote the welfare of the tribals and ensure that the present and future generations of the community have all the facilities which their previous generations were deprived of, the Lt Governor said. He also said the dedicated focus is being given to facilitating the best education for the children of the tribal community.

 We expanded the scope of pre-matric scholarships to 1.5 lakh students and 12,500 children were selected for the post-matric scholarships. Rs 50.62 crore worth of scholarships are being given for the education of the children of the tribal communities, which is a big record in itself, he added. We are also spending Rs 40 cr to convert 200 schools in tribal areas into smart schools. Till March 31, 100 schools have been converted into smart schools and the work of the remaining 100 schools will also be completed soon, Sinha said. 

National Jammu And Kashmir Article 370 Manoj Sinha Narendra Modi Tribal Community
