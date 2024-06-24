National

Atishi's Health Deteriorating Due To Fast, Doctors Have Advised Hospitalisation: AAP

"My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water," she said at the site of hunger strike at Jungpura's Bhogal.

PTI
Delhi Water minister Atishi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Water minister Atishi's health condition has deteriorated on the fourth day of her indefinite fast on Monday and doctors have advised her to be admitted to a hospital, the AAP said.

Atishi has, however, refused to be treated at a hospital, despite adverse health effects until Haryana released the "rightful share of Delhi's water".

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Atishi's weight and blood pressure is decreasing rapidly, which doctors from LNJP Hospital said was "dangerous".

"Water Minister Atishi's weight is also decreasing unexpectedly. Before sitting on hunger strike on 21st June, her weight was 65.8 kg which has come down to 63.6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just 4 days," the statement said.

Her blood sugar level has decreased by 28 units on the fourth day as compared to the first day of the hunger strike, the party said.

"Along with this, her blood pressure level has also decreased. Doctors have described the speed at which Water Minister Atishi's blood sugar level, blood pressure and weight have decreased as dangerous. Along with this, Minister Atishi's urine ketone level of water is also increasing. Such an increase in the amount of ketone in her body will be dangerous for her health," it said.

The AAP said doctors have advised Atishi to be admitted to a hospital in view of her deteriorating health but she is fighting for Delhi's rightful share of water by "risking her life".

A doctors' report said the "patient has been counselled for admission and oral intake" but she refused.

Atishi has claimed that Delhi was getting 100 MGD less for the last three weeks. The 100 MGD less water has caused a shortage, affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi, she said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after a meeting with a delegation of AAP leaders on Sunday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that he will look into whether his state can provide extra water to the city.

