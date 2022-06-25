Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam TMC Open To Local Alliances With Parties Aggressively Fighting BJP: Ripun Bora

Observing that the TMC will support the opposition's joint candidate in the upcoming presidential election, Bora, however, remained non-committal on whether the Mamata Banerjee-led party will enter into any understanding with the Congress in Assam as the grand old party is "not fighting BJP in the way it should have".

Assam TMC Open To Local Alliances With Parties Aggressively Fighting BJP: Ripun Bora
Ripun Bora

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 6:39 pm

Trinamool Congress is open to local alliances in Assam with parties that are aggressively fighting the BJP but "under no circumstance" will it ally with Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, the saffron party's "B-team", said state unit chief Ripun Bora on Saturday. Observing that the TMC will support the opposition's joint candidate in the upcoming presidential election, Bora, however, remained non-committal on whether the Mamata Banerjee-led party will enter into any understanding with the Congress in Assam as the grand old party is "not fighting BJP in the way it should have".

"The TMC will obviously support the opposition candidate in the presidential election. Our central leadership has authorised our state unit to forge alliances at the local level. "However, there will be no alliance with the AIUDF under any circumstance as it is no longer an opposition party, it is the BJP's B-team," Bora told  on the sidelines of the party's first state executive meeting here. On the possibility of an alliance with the Congress, Bora said the state's largest opposition party is not fighting the BJP in the way it should have.

"TMC wants to join hands with parties fighting BJP aggressively," he said, without specifying any likely allies in the state. Addressing a press conference at the same venue, Bora said, "We will not have an alliance with any party that has a soft spot for the BJP."

Related stories

TMC Appoints Ripun Bora As President Of Its Assam Unit

Congress To Give Free Legal Aid To Genuine Indian Citizens Excluded From NRC: RS MP Ripun Bora

Congress MP Ripun Bora Demands 'Sindh' Be Replaced With 'Northeast In National Anthem

 The state unit chief said the TMC will launch a massive membership drive with an aim to bolster its ranks by the end of this year. "We have five lakh members now. We will launch an intensified membership drive once the floodwaters recede," he said. Bora said the party will continue opposing the camping of dissident Maharashtra MLAs in a luxury hotel here, alleging that it was giving a bad name to the state as a ground for 'horse trading'. "Our chief minister is emerging as an expert in horse trading, encounters and spreading hatred. It does not augur well for our state," the former MP said. 

 Among the decisions adopted at the executive meet, which was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen, were demands for restoration of 'special status' for Assam, a "correct and updated" National Register of Citizens, resolving the issue of "doubtful voters" and regularisation of government jobs. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam BJP Ripun Bora Trinamool Congress (TMC) Badruddin Ajmal AIUDF Mamata Banerjee Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen Maharashtra Saffron Party
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming