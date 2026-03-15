From Ancient Piprahwa To Contemporary Delhi: ‘The Light And The Lotus’ Exposition

Exhibition in Delhi reunites the sacred Piprahwa relics of the Buddha, including repatriated artefacts returned to India after more than a century.

Vineetha Mokkil
Vineetha Mokkil
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Vikram Sharma
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From Ancient Piprahwa To Contemporary Delhi
A few of the relics that were taken out of the country by Peppe and repatriated in 2025. In 1898, William Claxton Peppé discovered the Piprahwa gem relics, which led to 349 gem relics being placed under his custody. A significant portion of these relics became part of the Imperial Museum in Calcutta, now known as the Indian Museum in Kolkata. The museum classified these relics as ‘AA’ antiquities, which prohibited their sale and restricted their movement. However, they are now displayed in this magnificent exhibition for the first time and reunited with the repatriated gem relics which were once taken away from India by the Peppé family. These gems, made from semiprecious stones, pearls, and beads, are shaped into emblems such as the tri-ratna, bird, leaf, and lotus motifs. Alongside these gems are numerous pieces of gold and silver leaf, some of which are impressed with crosses, lions, and early Buddhist symbols. Among the unique pieces is a group of tiny ornaments referred to as “star-shaped flowers” by Harry Falk. These jewels were carved from small, flat stone cones, hollowed at the centre and shaped into six or more petals by meticulously sawing the stone between them. This process required great skill and precision. Each ornament has a central perforation, indicating that they were initially strung, possibly as part of a necklace, garland, or decorative textile. A faint circular mark where the petals meet suggests that they were shaped using a thread saw, a delicate ancient tool. Photo: Vikram Sharma
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • ‘The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One’ at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex showcases the sacred Piprahwa relics associated with Gautama Buddha.

  • The exhibition brings together bone fragments, gems, caskets and ritual objects excavated in 1898 by W. C. Peppé and later finds preserved in Indian museums.

  • Several artefacts were recently repatriated after a planned auction in Hong Kong, following a joint effort by India’s Ministry of Culture and Godrej Industries Group.

The chants of 'Om Mani Padme Hum', the Buddhist mantra, fills the air as you step into the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in south Delhi. A building on the sprawling, treelined complex is the venue of the exposition, ‘The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One’, which showcases the sacred Piprahwa relics believed to be associated with the mortal remains of the Buddha. The beautifully curated exposition, organised by the Ministry of Culture, is slated to run till June 2026. The display space curated by the Archeological Society of India (ASI) incorporates Buddhist architectural patterns. Visitors at the venue get to marvel at several rare objects, including bone fragments said to be of the Buddha, gems, caskets, ornaments and ritual objects, and a large monolithic stone coffer which held the relics and caskets excavated at Piprahwa (Uttar Pradesh) in 1898 by a British engineer named W.C. Peppé. The excavation site is identified with ancient Kapilavastu, the Buddha’s homeland. 

The relics, enshrined by the Buddha’s followers at Piprahwa around the 3rd century BC, have a long and colourful history. Following their excavation in the late 19th century, a portion was gifted to the King of Siam, another taken to England, and a portion preserved at the Indian Museum in Kolkata. Later, ASI excavations during 1971-77 uncovered more bone relics from the site, which were housed at the National Museum, Delhi. 

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A group of Busshist monks from Cambodia at the exposition. Buddhist devotees from all over the world have been visiting the exposition and worshipping the Sacred relics at the exhibition. Photo: Vikram Sharma
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In the summer of 2025, a collection of Piprahwa relics (mostly jewels and gems) that was with the Peppé family was listed for auction at Sotheby’s, Hong Kong. When news of the auction reached Indian shores, the Ministry of Culture stepped in since the artifacts are an indelible part of India’s heritage. A repatriation model, involving a public-private partnership, was put together. The Godrej Industries Group partnered with the Government of India to repatriate the relics back to India.

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‘The Light and the Lotus’ is a landmark event since it brings together for the first time the Piprahwa relics that were repatriated after over a century with relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are housed in the collections of the National Museum, Delhi and the Indian Museum, Kolkata. These relics are of immense spiritual significance to the Buddhist community across the world. They also stand out as one of the most important archaeological discoveries in Indian history to date. Both the relics and the setting in which they are displayed are sure to evoke a sense of the sacred in visitors. 

The venue, originally a derelict library, has been extensively renovated to resemble a Stupa, very apt because Stupas have traditionally been built as reliquary to house holy remains or artifacts. Photo: Vikram Sharma
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An installation at the venue that explains the layout of the Pipparwaha site and explains the chronology of the excavations. Photo: Vikram Sharma
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The Miracle of Śrāvastī Time Period C. 2nd Century CE, Kushana, Gandhara Location found Kabul (North-West part of Undivided India) The Miracle of Śrāvastī from the Gandhara School portrays the Buddha performing the Twin Miracle, emitting flames and water from his body while multiplying his image to manifest his spiritual supremacy. Carved in gray schist, the Buddha sits in dhyana mudra, surrounded by smaller Buddhas and celestial figures. Flames rising from his back symbolize enlightenment and transcendence. This relief exemplifies Gandharan artistry, merging Greco-Roman naturalism with Buddhist symbolism, expressing the Buddha’s divine power and serene, enlightened presence. Photo: Vikram Sharma
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