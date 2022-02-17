Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Logs 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

The positivity rate increased to 0.83 per cent from the previous day’s 0.62 per cent.

Assam Logs 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths
Positivity rate increases in Assam

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 8:47 pm

Assam reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 7,23,814, while four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 6,619, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The state had registered 66 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate increased to 0.83 per cent from the previous day’s 0.62 per cent. The bulletin said that the state tested a total of 2,82,56,363 samples so far. Assam currently has 1,508 active cases. As many as 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro) and Nagaon. The death rate in the state is now 0.91 per cent. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 16, followed by six in Nagaon, and five each in Darrang and Dhubri.

Related stories

No New COVID-19 Death In Mumbai For 3rd Day; 259 Test Positive, Active Tally Below 2,000

TN Reports 1,252 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

Tripura Confirms Presence Of Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

Altogether 443 patients recovered from the disease during the day, raising the total number of cured people to 7,14,340. The recovery rate now is 98.69 per cent in the state. The number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day was 47,214. Over 4.27 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated so far.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Assam Assam Guwahati
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

347 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths In Punjab

Delhi Govt Allows Women Candidates To Submit Applications For E-Auto Permits Till Feb 23

In Conversation with Yamini Ayiar, over the State Federalism in India

From Patchy Network To Lack Of Space, DU Students Recount Trouble Of Online Learning

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival