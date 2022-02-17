Assam Logs 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

Assam reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 7,23,814, while four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 6,619, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The state had registered 66 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate increased to 0.83 per cent from the previous day’s 0.62 per cent. The bulletin said that the state tested a total of 2,82,56,363 samples so far. Assam currently has 1,508 active cases. As many as 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro) and Nagaon. The death rate in the state is now 0.91 per cent. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 16, followed by six in Nagaon, and five each in Darrang and Dhubri.

Altogether 443 patients recovered from the disease during the day, raising the total number of cured people to 7,14,340. The recovery rate now is 98.69 per cent in the state. The number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day was 47,214. Over 4.27 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated so far.

