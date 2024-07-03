National

Assam: 11 Wild Animals Killed As Floods Leave Kaziranga Park Deluged

Assam Floods: 11 wild animals, including a Rhino calf, were killed while 65 animals were rescued from Kaziranga National Park.

Deluged Kaziranga National Park in Assam | Photo: X/@CMOfficeAssam
The incessant rains have caused flooding in most parts of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Tiger Reserve in Assam. There has been continuous rainfall in Assam for the past few days.

Reports said 178 of the 233 forest camps located inside the park, which is home to the world’s largest population of the endangered one-horned rhinos, are under at least five feet of water.

BY Outlook Web Desk

At least 75 of the inundated camps are in the Agratoli and Kaziranga ranges of the park. The forest guards have abandoned nine camps located inside the park amid rising water level, reports said.

As the flood situation prevailed in Kaziranga National Park, 11 wild animals, including a Rhino calf, were killed while 65 animals were rescued, HT reported.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited parts of the park and nearby areas to take stock of the situation.

“Flood waters have entered most parts of Kaziranga, and it has affected the wild animals. A rhino calf has been killed. Personnel from NDRF and forest department are engaged in rescuing animals and ensuring their safety,” Sarma posted on X.

Reportedly, the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) alongwith with the International Fund for Animal Welfare and Wildlife Trust of India, have rescued several animals from rising waters and relocated them to the nearby forest areas.

CWRC, as per reports, treated over 36 animals for injuries or displacement including otter pups, barred owls, sambar deer and several hog deer.

Every year, after the flood waters enter Kaziranga, wild animals, including rhinos and elephants, cross the NH-37 located along the park and go to the hills and higher reaches on the other side for safety.

In order to avoid accidents, the government has banned commercial trucks from plying on the stretch of the national highways that runs along the park.

