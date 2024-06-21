National

Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Across 19 Districts, Over 4 Lakh People Impacted | In Pics

Despite the flood situation in deteriorating, over four lakh people across 19 districts have been affected by the floods. As per state authorities, the death toll due to the floods has also increased to 36 after a man drowned in the Khairabari area in Udalguri.

Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

A woman walks through a flooded area following rains, at Kampur, in Nagaon district, Assam.

1/8
Flooded area at Kampur
Flooded area at Kampur | Photo: PTI

People walk through a flooded area following rains, at Kampur, in Nagaon district, Assam.

2/8
Landslide in Karimganj
Landslide in Karimganj | Photo: PTI

A house damaged due to landslide, in Karimganj district of Assam. At least 5 people have died in the landslide, according to officials.

3/8
Floodwater in Bongaigaon
Floodwater in Bongaigaon | Photo: PTI

People wade through an area inundated with floodwater, in Bongaigaon.

4/8
Flood at Mangaldai in Darrang
Flood at Mangaldai in Darrang | Photo: PTI

An elderly woman sits as her house is inundated with floodwater at Mangaldai, in Darrang district.

5/8
Damaged house due to landslide
Damaged house due to landslide | Photo: PTI

Locals gather near a house damaged due to landslide in Karimganj district of Assam.

6/8
Flooded area in Hailakandi district
Flooded area in Hailakandi district | Photo: PTI

A local wades through floodwater at an inundated area after incessant rain, in Hailakandi district.

7/8
Flooded road in Nagaon district
Flooded road in Nagaon district | Photo: PTI

A man walks through a flooded road following rains at Changchaki village, in Nagaon district of Assam.

8/8
Fishing in flood water in Kamrup
Fishing in flood water in Kamrup | Photo: PTI

Villagers catch fish in flood water amid rains, in Kamrup district of Assam.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: 4 Dead In Shimla Bus Accident; Arrested NEET Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  2. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  3. 'Creating New Records', 'Leaders Discuss Yoga With Me': What All PM Modi Said On World Yoga Day
  4. Himachal Pradesh: 4 Dead, 7 Injured As HRTC Bus Crashes In Shimla's Chori Kenchi
  5. Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Across 19 Districts, Over 4 Lakh People Impacted | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Shatrughan Sinha Poses With His Future Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal Ahead Of Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding
  2. Isha Koppikar Recounts Casting Couch Experience, Reveals A-List Actor Had Asked Her To Meet Him Alone
  3. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  5. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  2. India Vs Afghanistan, Super 8: Men In Blue Continue To Dominate T20 World Cup - In Pics
  3. ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Stars As Argentina Begin Title Defence With 2-0 Win Over Canada
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  5. NBA Trades: Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Acquiring Alex Caruso From Chicago Bulls For Josh Giddey
World News
  1. We Support Direct Discussions Between India And Pakistan, Says US
  2. Watch: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un Take Turns To Drive Each Other In Russian Luxury Car
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  5. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: 4 Dead In Shimla Bus Accident; Arrested NEET Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match