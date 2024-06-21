Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Across 19 Districts, Over 4 Lakh People Impacted | In Pics

A woman walks through a flooded area following rains, at Kampur, in Nagaon district, Assam.
People walk through a flooded area following rains, at Kampur, in Nagaon district, Assam.
A house damaged due to landslide, in Karimganj district of Assam. At least 5 people have died in the landslide, according to officials.
People wade through an area inundated with floodwater, in Bongaigaon.
An elderly woman sits as her house is inundated with floodwater at Mangaldai, in Darrang district.
Locals gather near a house damaged due to landslide in Karimganj district of Assam.
A local wades through floodwater at an inundated area after incessant rain, in Hailakandi district.
A man walks through a flooded road following rains at Changchaki village, in Nagaon district of Assam.
Villagers catch fish in flood water amid rains, in Kamrup district of Assam.