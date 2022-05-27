Friday, May 27, 2022
Ashok Gehlot Plays Down His Minister’s Comments, Says He Seems To Be Under Duress

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna had expressed disappointment over the conduct of CM Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the ‘minister of all the departments’, and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 27 May 2022 2:39 pm

A day after Rajasthan sports minister asked to be relieved from his post over the conduct of the CM's principal secretary, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Ashok Chandna's tweet should not be taken seriously as he might be under pressure due to the workload. 

Chandna on Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the "minister of all the departments", and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the "dishonourable" ministerial post.

Gehlot said Chandna had organised a state level sports programme earlier and in the same way, a similar event -- 'Rural Olympics' is going to be held for the first time in Rajasthan in which 30 lakh people are likely to participate. 

"A huge load is on him. Maybe he (Chandna) came under tension and made some comments. It should not be taken seriously... will talk to him," Gehlot told reporters.

The chief minister said he had not talked to the minister till now. 

"He seem to be working under pressure, such a big responsibility has come on him, will see," Gehlot said.

In his tweet, Chandna had said, "I request the honourable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji. He is anyway the minister of all the departments," he tweeted in Hindi, without elaborating. 

Ranka is the principal secretary to the chief minister.

The development comes just days ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan and indicates resentment within the party. Just a week ago, Congress MLA from Dungarpur Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation to Gehlot in protest against a police case against him. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

