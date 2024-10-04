National

Arvind Kejriwal vacates CM Residence, Moves To AAP MP's Lutyens' Delhi Bungalow

Before leaving, the Kejriwal family was given a sentimental farewell by the staff of his old house, with the former CM hugging them in a gesture of affection.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his wife and parents leaves CM residence days after resigning from the chief minister's post, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road address -- his home for nine years -- and moved to a bungalow in the Lutyens' zone.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener and his family including his wife, son, daughter and parents left in two vehicles for 5, Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House.

The bungalow is allotted to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.

His wife Sunita Kejriwal handed over the keys of the property to a government official.

The 6, Flagstaff bungalow is owned by Public Works Department of Delhi government.

The Kejriwal family entered its new house after performing a 'Grih Pravesh' ritual.

AAP leaders said the household goods of the family were transported to the bungalow in two mini trucks.

Kejriwal resigned as chief minister last month saying he would hold the post again only after he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the Assembly polls due in February.

He said earlier that he would vacate the chief minister's residence during the auspicious Navratri period, which began Thursday.

The BJP has accused the activist-turned-politician of corruption in the excise policy and in the reconstruction of Chief Minister bungalow.

The AAP supremo was released from Tihar jail on September 13 on a Supreme Court-approved bail after five months of being lodged there in the excise policy case.

