'No Sufficient Ground To...': Delhi Court Says No To Kejriwal's Plea Seeking More Meetings With Lawyers

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister and the national convener of Aam Admi Party, Arvind Kejriwal had moved the application claiming that two meetings every week with his lawyers, as permitted by the court, were not sufficient since he was facing multiple cases in various states and needed more time for consultation.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
A day after facing a major setback as the Delhi High Court ruled against him in an excise policy case, another Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed chief minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's application seeking more time with his lawyers.

Special judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja dismissed the application, saying there was no sufficient grounds to grant the relief.

Kejriwal's plea seeking more meetings with lawyer

Kejriwal's counsel also told the udge that multiple cases were pending against the politician and that one hour a week was insufficient for a person to understand and give instructions.

"This is the most basic legal right that I am asking to meet my advocate. Sanjay Singh was granted three meetings when he had only five or eight cases," the counsel said.

ED opposes Kejriwal's prayer for more meetings

Alleging that legal interviews were being misused by Kejriwal for purposes other than consultation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed Kejriwal's application.

The central probe agency further added that special privileges could not be extended to him merely because he wants to run the government from inside the jail.

ED arrests Delhi's sitting CM Arvind Kejriwal

The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the campaign for Goa Assembly elections.

