Kejriwal ED Custody: Delhi CM Moves SC Against His Arrest In Excise Policy Case

This development came a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faced a major setback as the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi Ecxise Police case. This development came a day after a major setback in the case as Delhi High Court on Tuesday ruled against Kejriwal.

As per reports, the case will be mentioned by the lawyers at 10:30 AM.

Delhi High Court ruled against Kejriwal

With little over a week left for Lok Sabha polls to begin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faced a major setback on Tuesday as the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The court order also mentioned that Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of the proceeds of crime.

The court chastised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who was claimed to be involved in money laundering in his "personal capacity" and in his capacity as the national convenor of the political party, for questioning the timing of his arrest and underlined that an investigation against the "classes and masses" cannot be different.

The court rebuked Kejriwal for "casting aspersions" on the judicial process with his claim about an approver making donations to the BJP through electoral bonds, saying the law relating to approvers was over 100 years old and not enacted to falsely implicate the politician.

