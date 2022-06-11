Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal Pitches For AAP Govt In Himachal Pradesh

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claimed bright future for children of Himachal Pradesh, if his party is voted to power in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 4:28 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged Himachal Pradesh voters to give the AAP a chance in the coming Assembly elections if they want their children to have a bright future.

Addressing a gathering at the townhall in Hamirpur district, Kejriwal said the AAP government in Delhi has secured the future of 16 lakh students studying in over 1,100 government schools by making positive changes in the education system.

"If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government spent Rs 80,000-85,000 crores on government schools in the last seven years by allocating 25 per cent of the total budget of the national capital towards education, he said.

If BJP and Congress leaders have courage, ask them to seek votes in the name of education and employment, Kejriwal added.

"I have come here to seek votes in the name of education and health. If you want your children to have a bright future, give one chance to the AAP. We are not so bad," the Delhi chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

