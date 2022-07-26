Arvind Kejriwal Government On The Cusp Of Overhauling Heath Infrastructure In Delhi

Kejriwal government is boosting health infrastructure in Delhi with construction of four new hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 3,237 completing soon, and seven new ICU hospitals with 6,836 beds, to give the city the best of the health facilities.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed the officials to complete the work in time, said a Delhi government statement. He was reviewing progress of various health infrastructure projects sanctioned by the Expenditure Finance Committee.

The construction of 1,241-bed Indira Gandhi Hospital in Sector 9, Dwarka, is almost complete and it is expected to become functional by end of this year, it said.

“Kejriwal government strives to make world-class health facilities more accessible for Delhi residents. Concerned departments are working round the clock to establish the best health infrastructure across the capital," said Sisodia, who is also minister in-charge of the health department.

The four new hospitals with “state-of-the-art facilities” are being constructed in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal, and Siraspur.

The 11-storey hospital in Siraspur will have the capacity of 1,164 beds, while others, each 10-storeyed, will have the capacity of 691 beds each, the statement said.

Public Works Department (PWD) said that more than 50 per cent work has been done in Jwalapuri and Madipur hospitals. Siraspur hospital is 40 per cent complete and work at Hastsal is going at a fast pace, the PWD officials said.

All these hospitals will be completed in 2023, they said. The government is also coming up with seven new ICU hospitals to deal with the emergency and critical cases. These semi-permanent hospitals will have a combined capacity of 6,836 beds, the statement said.

Under the project, a four-storey hospital will be built in Shalimar Bagh with a capacity of 1,430 beds, a five-storey hospital in Kirari with a capacity of 458 beds, a four-storey hospital in Sultanpuri with a capacity of 527 beds, and a five-storey hospital in GTB complex with a capacity of 1,912 beds.

The project will also see the construction of a two five-storey hospitals, one each at Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital in Geeta Colony and in Sarita Vihar, with capacity of 596 and 336 beds, respectively.

Another four-storey hospital with a capacity of 1,577 beds is slated to come up in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar, it said.

The Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka Sector 9 will see construction of three multi-storey blocks -- a nine-storey ward block, a six-storey OPD, and a six-storey emergency block, along with two basements, the government said.