National

'Cannot Happen In India': Challenging CBI Arrest, Kejriwal's Lawyer Cites Imran Khan In HC; Order Reserved

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam was an "insurance arrest", with his counsel saying that the AAP supremo was "not a terrorist".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: File image
info_icon

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved order on the petition filed by Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to the alleged excise or liquor policy 'scam'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam was an "insurance arrest", with his counsel saying that the AAP supremo was "not a terrorist".

The hearing was held by the high court on a court holiday.

"It is unfortunately an insurance arrest. I have effectively three release orders in my favour (in ED case) under very stringent provisions... These orders show that the man is entitled to be released. He would have been released but for this insurance arrest," news agency PTI quoted senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the Arvind Kejriwal, as saying before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case

Asserting that Kejriwal was "not a terrorist", Singhvi said the arrest was not as per the mandate of the law and the chief minister was entitled to bail.

Advocate DP Singh, on behalf of the CBI, opposed the two pleas by Kejriwal -- one challenging his arrest and the other seeking bail, and said calling his arrest an "insurance arrest" was "unjustified".

Arvind Kejriwal's CBI Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC Against His Arrest By CBI

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

Kejriwal's Lawyer Cites Imran Khan

Citing former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent bail and subsequent arrest, Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday: "Three days ago... Imran Khan is released, everybody read it in the newspaper. Then he gets arrested again in another case. This cannot happen in our country."

"By hook or by crook... he is behind bars," NDTV quoted Abhishek Manu Singhvi as saying in opening remarks in the Delhi High Court during Kejriwal's bail hearing on Wednesday.

Singhvi reportedly criticised the CBI for an arrest he said was "in violation of the most overarching fundamental right... of liberty... and procedure established by law." He also referred to controversy in Pakistan, where ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested.

'Kejriwal May Slip Into Coma'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost only 2 kg in prison and his health is being regularly monitored by a medical board of AIIMS, Tihar jail authorities said on Monday, refuting as "false" and "misleading" claims by the AAP that his health was deteriorating.

AAP leaders, including Delhi minister Atishi, claimed that the "leaked" report has corroborated their fear about Kejriwal's low sugar level and also said that the chief minister could slip into a coma.

The BJP claimed that AAP leaders resort to such "rhetoric" about medical issues whenever a court hearing in Kejriwal's case is approaching so that he can get bail but the Tihar administration's report has now revealed the "truth".

ALSO READ | AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’

In the report sent to the Delhi government's Home Department, the Tihar administration shared Kejriwal's vitals and said that the narrative created by AAP ministers and leaders "confuses and misleads the public".

It stated that Kejriwal weighed 65 kg when he first came to prison on April 1 and 66 kg between April 8 and 29. When he returned to prison on June 2 after a 21-day bail, his weight was 63.5 kg.

"On July 14, his weight was 61.5 kg. So, effectively, he lost 2 kg," the report stated.

According to the report, Kejriwal has been eating home-cooked food in jail but regularly sends back portions of his meals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  5. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
Football News
  1. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
  2. Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star
  3. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  4. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
Tennis News
  1. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  2. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Govt Announces 10% Job Reservation For Agniveers; Posts Include Constable, Forest Guard, And More
  2. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  3. Day In Pics: July 17, 2024
  4. Delhi Metro Starts Luggage Check-in Service For International Passengers On Airport Line
  5. Muharram Processions On Streets Of India | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  3. Watch: Drake Shares Video Of His Waterlogged Toronto Mansion As City Gets Record-Breaking Rainfall
  4. Gulshan Devaiah Finds It 'Boring' To Do Intimate Scenes; Says Only Audience Enjoys
  5. SIIMA 2024: 'Dasara', 'Jailer', '2018' Lead The Nominations - Check Out The Details Inside
US News
  1. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  2. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  3. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  4. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  5. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
World News
  1. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  2. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  3. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
  4. Canada Floods: Heavy Rains In Toronto, Traffic Snarls & Submerged Cars | In Pics
  5. Ashura Muharram 2024: Muslims Across The Globe Mark 1st Month Of Islamic Calendar
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024