'Cannot Happen In India': Challenging CBI Arrest, Kejriwal's Lawyer Cites Imran Khan In HC; Order Reserved

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved order on the petition filed by Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to the alleged excise or liquor policy 'scam'.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam was an "insurance arrest", with his counsel saying that the AAP supremo was "not a terrorist".
The hearing was held by the high court on a court holiday.
"It is unfortunately an insurance arrest. I have effectively three release orders in my favour (in ED case) under very stringent provisions... These orders show that the man is entitled to be released. He would have been released but for this insurance arrest," news agency PTI quoted senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the Arvind Kejriwal, as saying before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.
Asserting that Kejriwal was "not a terrorist", Singhvi said the arrest was not as per the mandate of the law and the chief minister was entitled to bail.
Advocate DP Singh, on behalf of the CBI, opposed the two pleas by Kejriwal -- one challenging his arrest and the other seeking bail, and said calling his arrest an "insurance arrest" was "unjustified".
Arvind Kejriwal's CBI Arrest
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.
On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.
The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the policy.
According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.
Kejriwal's Lawyer Cites Imran Khan
Citing former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent bail and subsequent arrest, Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday: "Three days ago... Imran Khan is released, everybody read it in the newspaper. Then he gets arrested again in another case. This cannot happen in our country."
"By hook or by crook... he is behind bars," NDTV quoted Abhishek Manu Singhvi as saying in opening remarks in the Delhi High Court during Kejriwal's bail hearing on Wednesday.
Singhvi reportedly criticised the CBI for an arrest he said was "in violation of the most overarching fundamental right... of liberty... and procedure established by law." He also referred to controversy in Pakistan, where ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested.
'Kejriwal May Slip Into Coma'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost only 2 kg in prison and his health is being regularly monitored by a medical board of AIIMS, Tihar jail authorities said on Monday, refuting as "false" and "misleading" claims by the AAP that his health was deteriorating.
AAP leaders, including Delhi minister Atishi, claimed that the "leaked" report has corroborated their fear about Kejriwal's low sugar level and also said that the chief minister could slip into a coma.
The BJP claimed that AAP leaders resort to such "rhetoric" about medical issues whenever a court hearing in Kejriwal's case is approaching so that he can get bail but the Tihar administration's report has now revealed the "truth".
In the report sent to the Delhi government's Home Department, the Tihar administration shared Kejriwal's vitals and said that the narrative created by AAP ministers and leaders "confuses and misleads the public".
It stated that Kejriwal weighed 65 kg when he first came to prison on April 1 and 66 kg between April 8 and 29. When he returned to prison on June 2 after a 21-day bail, his weight was 63.5 kg.
"On July 14, his weight was 61.5 kg. So, effectively, he lost 2 kg," the report stated.
According to the report, Kejriwal has been eating home-cooked food in jail but regularly sends back portions of his meals.