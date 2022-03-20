Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Reports One New Covid-19 Case, Tally At 64,484

As many as 64,179 people have recuperated from the disease thus far in the state including, three on Saturday, the official said.

COVID in Arunachal Pradesh(Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 11:38 pm

Arunachal Pradesh reported a single COVID-19 case on Sunday, pushing the tally to 64,484, a senior health official said. As many as 64,179 people have recuperated from the disease, thus far in the state including, three on Saturday, the official said.
       

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
       

The new coronavirus case was detected from the Lohit district, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 99.53 per cent, he said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has only nine active COVID-19 cases.
       

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 5, followed by West Kameng, Upper Siang, Lohit and Anjaw districts with one each, the SSO said.
       

A total of 12,67,885 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 168 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio remained at 0.59 per cent.
       

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16.51 lakh people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state. 

With PTI inputs.

