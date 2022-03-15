Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Reports More COVID-19 Recoveries Than Fresh Cases

The frontier state now has 16 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,171 people have recovered from the disease, including 14 in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 vaccination. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:28 pm

Arunachal Pradesh reported more COVID-19 recoveries in a single-day than fresh cases as 14 more people recuperated from the disease while one new infection pushed the coronavirus tally to 64,483, a senior Health department official said on Tuesday. The fresh case was reported from Upper Siang district, he said.

The frontier state now has 16 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,171 people have recovered from the disease, including 14 in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.52 per cent from 99.49 per cent, the previous day, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 296 as no new fatality was reported, he said. Arunachal Pradesh had reported one new case on Monday. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 8, followed by West Kameng (4), Upper Siang, Namsai, Lower Subansiri and Anjaw at one case each, the SSO said.

The administration has thus far tested 12,67,026 samples for COVID-19, including 203 on Monday, he said, adding that the positivity rate remained at 0.49 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 16.48 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far.

With PTI Inputs

