Article 370 Was Biggest Hurdle In JK's Development, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and was abrogated in 2019, was the biggest hurdle in the development of the erstwhile state.

Modi also said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a Union Territory, has witnessed balanced development across regions and in all sectors.

Addressing a rally after launching multiple projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and projects worth Rs 13,500 crore for other parts of the country, he also said the government has reached people's doorstep in Jammu and Kashmir the first time. "This is Modi's guarantee and this will continue," he said.

The prime minister said Article 370 was the main hurdle in bringing all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP government has abrogated it. "The government whose priority is the welfare of just one family cannot think of the welfare of the common people. I am happy to see Jammu and Kashmir is getting free from the dynastic rule," he said

"A developed India means a developed Jammu and Kashmir."