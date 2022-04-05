Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Army Saves Life Of Minor In JK’s Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir: Army medical team’s prompt action saved life of a minor from Hanzal village of Navapachchi in Kishtwar, who while playing at her home had consumed scabex lotion, the officials said.

Army saves life of a minor in JK's Kishtwar.(Representational image) PTI

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 9:02 pm

Army’s prompt action saved the life of a two-year-old girl who accidentally consumed an anti-parasitic drug in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Arohi Thakur, a resident of Hanzal village of Navapachchi, was playing at her home when she accidentally consumed scabex lotion, the spokesman said.

“Immediately after that she started feeling dizzy and the same was noticed by her parents. They rushed her to Navapachchi for immediate medical attention,” the spokesman said.

On receipt of information from locals, he said, a medical team of the Army acted promptly and the girl was immediately attended and provided treatment that saved her precious life.

The locals of the village lauded the Army for its prompt action and for providing lifesaving medical care to the child, the spokesman said.(With PTI inputs)
 

