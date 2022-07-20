Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Army Rescues Over 100 People From Flood Hit Maharashtra Village

Army rescued over 100 people from Maharashtra’s flood hit Chandrapur district village— Mangaon.

undefined
Indian Army personnel on Rajpath on 26 January 2022 PIB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 9:48 pm

The Army on Wednesday evacuated more than a hundred people from a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after it was completely cut off due to flooding, authorities said. 

The rescue operation was carried out at Mangaon village, a statement issued by the defence spokesperson said. 

"On the requisition from the Maharashtra government, an army team was deployed in Vidarbha region to support the evacuation and rescue of the villagers from the flood-affected areas in Chandrapur. The rescue operation started at Mangaon village during the wee hours of Wednesday and 113 villagers were shifted to safer places till afternoon," it said.

The village is completely cut off due to floods. The army rescue team is continuously operating in conjunction with the civic authorities and disaster management teams, according to the statement. 

Related stories

Agnipath: Indian Army To Hold Recruitment Rallies In UP From Next Month

DRDO, Indian Army Successfully Test Indigenously-developed Anti-tank Guided Missile

Indian Army Completes Court Of Inquiry Into Nagaland Civilians' Killings

The army team from the Guards Regimental Center (GRC) Kamptee in Nagpur, under the command of Major Bhuvan Shah, had reached the affected area with necessary equipment around 10.30 pm on July 19, it said. 

One team has been kept on standby at the Kamptee Cantonment in case of any further requirement depending on the flood situation. Brigadier Deepak Sharma, Commandant, GRC visited the sites to oversee the operations carried out by the army, it said.

Incessant and heavy rainfall in the Vidarbha region in the last few days, coupled with the release of water from irrigation projects, has resulted in a flood-like situation in parts of Chandrapur district. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently operating in the region, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Maharashtra Flood Mangaon Chandrapur Rescue Operation Village Guards Regimental Center (GRC) Kamptee Nagpur Army National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

RBI Imposes Cash Withdrawal Restrictions On Two Co-Operative Banks

RBI Imposes Cash Withdrawal Restrictions On Two Co-Operative Banks