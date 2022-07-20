Army Rescues Over 100 People From Flood Hit Maharashtra Village

The Army on Wednesday evacuated more than a hundred people from a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after it was completely cut off due to flooding, authorities said.

The rescue operation was carried out at Mangaon village, a statement issued by the defence spokesperson said.

"On the requisition from the Maharashtra government, an army team was deployed in Vidarbha region to support the evacuation and rescue of the villagers from the flood-affected areas in Chandrapur. The rescue operation started at Mangaon village during the wee hours of Wednesday and 113 villagers were shifted to safer places till afternoon," it said.

The village is completely cut off due to floods. The army rescue team is continuously operating in conjunction with the civic authorities and disaster management teams, according to the statement.

The army team from the Guards Regimental Center (GRC) Kamptee in Nagpur, under the command of Major Bhuvan Shah, had reached the affected area with necessary equipment around 10.30 pm on July 19, it said.

One team has been kept on standby at the Kamptee Cantonment in case of any further requirement depending on the flood situation. Brigadier Deepak Sharma, Commandant, GRC visited the sites to oversee the operations carried out by the army, it said.

Incessant and heavy rainfall in the Vidarbha region in the last few days, coupled with the release of water from irrigation projects, has resulted in a flood-like situation in parts of Chandrapur district. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently operating in the region, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)