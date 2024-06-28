National

'Anti-People, Draconian': West Bengal Bar Council To Observe 'Black Day' On July 1 As 3 New Criminal Laws Come Into Force

The Bar Council of West Bengal has passed a resolution that lawyers practising in courts in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on July 1.

Terming the three new laws which will replace the existing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act as "anti-people and draconian," the Bar Council of West Bengal on Friday said it will observe a "black day" on July one.

The three new laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita will come into force on July 1.

The BJP-led NDA government in August last year introduced in Parliament the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 to replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act.

Claiming that the new laws are "anti-people, undemocratic and draconian," the Bar Council of West Bengal said in a press statement that it will observe July one as "black day" as a mark of protest and that lawyers practising in courts in the state and in Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on that day.

It also requested all bar associations to hold protest rallies in their respective areas on July 1.

