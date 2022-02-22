Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Andhra Pradesh Adds 244 New Covid-19 Cases

The number of active cases came down to 5,565, it said.

Andhra Pradesh Adds 244 New Covid-19 Cases
COVID-19 vaccination (photo for representational purposes only.) PTI Photo

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 10:34 pm

Andhra Pradesh reported 244 new cases of Covid-19, 662 recoveries, and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. According to the latest bulletin, the total positives now rose to 23,16,711, recoveries to 22,96,430 and deaths 14,716.

The number of active cases came down to 5,565, it said. All districts registered less than 50 new cases, with East Godavari topping with 47 and Vizianagaram at the bottom with just two.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

With PTI inputs.

