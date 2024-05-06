National

Amid Prajwal Revanna Probe, SIT Announces Helpline For Sexual Abuse Victims

In light of sexual abuse and rape cases against suspended JD(s) MP Prajwal Revanna, SIT have launched a special helpline for victims of sexual abuse

Advertisement

File Photo
SIT launches helpline for sexual abuse victims (Representative Image) File Photo
info_icon

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged sexual harassment of women by Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has come out with a helpline number for the victims to approach them.

SIT chief and Additional Director General of Police B K Singh said in a statement the victims can call 6360938947.

Singh said the victims need not have to visit the SIT office as the team would personally approach them to offer them relief.

The SIT also warned people at large not to share the videos showing women being sexually assaulted and molested allegedly by Revanna on social media or personal messenger applications.

Advertisement

"It is easy to trace people sharing these videos on messenger services, so action will be taken against such individuals," Singh said.

He also noted that sharing such videos would damage the reputation and honour of victims.

Prajwal is seeking re-election from Hassan as an JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate. The constituency went for polls on April 26. JD(S) joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year.

Prajwal reportedly left the country on April 27, a day after the polling, and a blue corner notice has been issued against him.

While rape and molestation cases have been registered against Prajwal, his father and MLA H D Revanna has been arrested and remanded to police custody for kidnapping a woman allegedly sexually assaulted by the 33-year-old MP.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain